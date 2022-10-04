MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- A Mustang woman is on the search for her mother’s ashes after she said it was never delivered last week.

Nichole LaFever told KFOR her mother passed away about five years ago, but because of the pandemic and other personal circumstances, the ashes weren’t ready to be mailed until last week.

“He [Nichole’s uncle] sent two urns, one for me and one for my sister and it was supposed to be delivered Wednesday, September 28th at 12:30 ish. I looked at my cameras. Nothing was there, not even on my porch,” explained LaFever.

When the package’s tracking number is searched on the United States Postal Service’s website, it says it was delivered.

Nichole LaFever’s tracking information indicating her package containing her mother’s ashes was delivered Sept. 28.

LaFever called USPS to ask where her package might be but she said when she spoke with a representative, they told her “they weren’t sure if they could help me replace it” and they “don’t know where it was delivered.”

“I explained that was my mom’s ashes, like it’s not replaceable,” said LaFever. “It’s kind of frustrating knowing my mom’s ashes is at someone’s house. Like we don’t know where. That’s completely heartbreaking.”

“We first wish to offer our condolences to the family. According to our records it appears the package was delivered as addressed,” the United States Postal Service said in a statement.

A USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, Kanickewa “ Nikki” Johnson told KFOR over the phone LaFever’s package was delivered to the correct postage address, but it was not the address LaFever said it should have been delivered to.

The numbers in her address had allegedly been jumbled up by the sender.

Johnson said USPS could not release where the package was delivered to for safety purposes.

Instead, Johnson shared the address with KFOR.

Johnson was asked to share the photo of the postage address, but she said “to protect the integrity of our security I am not allowed to share the image.”

News 4 plugged in the address in which LaFever’s package allegedly was.

A house two blocks down the street from LaFever’s house popped up. LaFever knocked on the front door, but no one answered.

“I mean, at least I know where it’s at. It’s a little heartbreaking that, like, no one said anything. When I called the post office, they said they had no idea and when I gave them my address, they didn’t say, ‘Oh, it was actually this address, like the numbers were switched around,'” said LaFever.

Nichole LaFever pictured with her mom and her sister plus an individual photo of her mother. Photo courtesy of Nichole LaFever.

LaFever told KFOR she’s over the moon to be one step closer to bringing her mom home.

“I’m just ready to get them and get them where she belongs, which is with me and my sister,” added LaFever.

Since meeting with LaFever, she said she found out the home her mother’s ashes were delivered to is a rental property and no one is currently living there.

LaFever does plan to knock on neighbor’s doors to see if anyone brought her package inside since there wasn’t one in sight when she knocked on the door.

“The Postal Service strives to provide exceptional service to our customers. Postal officials will contact the customer to offer further assistance. We appreciate our customer’s business and remain committed to providing excellent service,” said the USPS.

The USPS stresses that any customer having an issue with their mail should call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit their website.

LaFever is asking if anyone knows where her package might be to reach out to her on social media and let her know.