OK2A announces plans to drop lawsuit against Oklahoma County Jail Trust over ICE agents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association (OK2A) announced it is dropping its lawsuit, filed by Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, against the county’s jail trust.

“It just doesn’t seem a necessary point to continue to drag this on,” Don Spencer, president of OK2A, said.

On Monday, OK2A announced in a press release that they are dropping a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey and OK2A, back in October against the county’s jail trust.

Calvey is essentially suing himself because he sits on the trust. He is hoping to bind the trust to a policy adopted by the county commissioners to ensure ICE agents have full access to the county jail and that 48-hour ICE detainers are honored.



The suit was filed after a 4-2 vote by the trust in September to remove ICE from the jail. However, the vote didn’t count because it was lacking a five-person majority.

“We have made the effort that the Jail Trust authority will not be excluding ICE agents from the jail,” Spencer said.

That confidence is due to Sheriff-Elect Tommie Johnson taking his seat on the Jail Trust in January.

“He was endorsed by OK2A as a constitutionalist in protecting the rights of the people and it’s the right of the people to feel secure in their own homes and out in public,” Spencer said.



Johnson sent News 4 this statement on Tuesday,

“The Sheriff does not have sole authority over the jail. However, as a voting member of the jail trust, I will support continued cooperation with federal immigration officers. It is my duty to protect the citizens of Oklahoma County and part of that job includes knowing who is living in our community. Public safety comes first.” Tommie Johnson

“We also know that the state legislature is going to be aggressive in placing a law where ICE agents can be in any jail in the state of Oklahoma,” Spencer said.

He’s referencing a press release from earlier this year where State Representative John Pfeiffer wrote he, “intends to refile legislation that would require Oklahoma law enforcement to comply with ICE requests,” which includes jailers.

So far, Calvey has not officially filed for dismissal. News 4 tried to ask him for a timeline on Tuesday and he did not get back to us.

“From what I understood, it was supposed to be filed yesterday. I would say just be patient as we’re working with a government operation here you know, it could take a while for it to show up,” Spencer said.