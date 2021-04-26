OK2A president stands behind what some are calling a malicious Facebook post

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The president of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association is standing behind a meme about a controversial bill he posted on Facebook over the weekend, that some are calling malicious.

“The meme was like, it’s real simple, get out of the road, get out of the way, or you’re gonna get run over, possibly in an act of self-defense,” Don Spencer, President of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, said.

Spencer is standing behind a meme he posted on Facebook over the weekend.

It reads, “Coming this Christmas. New Hasbro ‘Peaceful Protest’ Action Set” and shows a toy car running over toy action figures.

“If you’re going to unlawfully block a roadway, threaten people, I don’t consider that a joke,” Spencer said.

His post was in response to Governor Stitt signing HB 1674 last week. The bill prevents drivers from facing criminal charges, or being held civilly liable, if they unintentionally kill or injure someone during a riot.

“If you’re unlawfully blocking the road, and you surround a vehicle and the occupants inside, this law merely states that the vehicle can now be considered a defensive weapon to escape from that situation,” Spencer said.

T. Sheri Dickerson, Director of BLM OKC, told News 4 she feels the bill is a sanction of murder.

“I wish our governor didn’t solidify the fact that he and his ilk, which uphold the systems of white supremacy, were just so dead set, pun intended, on endangering lives of people who are simply saying stop killing us,” she said.

Dickerson said when she saw the meme Spencer posted, she wasn’t surprised.

“I consider the source. Don Spencer has been consistent in his vile behavior, in his statements and maybe that’s his job,” she said.

“These so-called activists, which actually, apparently are wanting to justify a riot, have no sense of humor,” Spencer said in response.

Over the weekend, Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, tweeted at Governor Stitt about his signing of the bill, “This is horrible, @GovStitt. You tweeted in honor of my father on #MLKDAY. You quoted his words.”

I had to read this a few times.



This is horrible, @GovStitt.



You tweeted in honor of my father on #MLKDay. You quoted his words. https://t.co/ywhumlBoxN — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 24, 2021

Stitt sent News 4 this statement in response: “We sent a message that Oklahoma will not tolerate rioters who threaten the safety of law abiding citizens. I remain unequivocally committed to protecting every Oklahoman’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest as well as their right to feel safe in their community.”

“He’s just legalizing murder and injury to his constituency​,” Dickerson said.