OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – A runaway pig had a run-in with the law after Okarche Police officers found it running across Highway 81.

According to the Okarche Police Department, Sgt. Sadler noticed the pig crossing the highway.

“The pig most likely was looking for an evening coffee and donut when Sgt. Sadler noticed it trotting across Highway 81. The pig immediately surrendered without any resistance.” said Okarche Police on Facebook. “Once the piggy perp was frisked for weapons, he was asked the usual questions, – ‘Where you going? Where have you been? Have you been drinking? Do you know how fast you were going? Is that Crown Royal bag yours?'”

After questioning, police say the pig was booked into a local vet and diagnosed with minor abrasions and a bruised shoulder.

Officials say Officer Griesel with the Okarche Police Dept. volunteered to take care of the pig on her farm until its owner is found.