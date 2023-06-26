OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Okarche High School senior seriously injured in a car crash refused to let that stop him from not only finishing school – but walking across the stage just a couple of months later.

PK Harris is known around Okarche as the kind of teenager every parent hopes to raise.

“People need things moved in town, he’ll go and help move things,” said PK’s mom, Julie Harris. “If they need fence built, he’ll do that. I mean, he’s just a good kid.”

But on March 5th, 2023, just two months before his graduation – a car crash left PK in the fight for his life.

According to OHP, he was driving on a county road in Okarche when his pickup crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare, being awoke by police banging at your door and hearing that your son’s been medi-flighted to OU, not knowing if he’s alive or dead, is heartbreaking, it’s scary,” Julie Harris.

When his mother, Julie Harris, got to the hospital, PK was on a ventilator and needed emergency surgery for his head injuries.

“It’ s a scary feeling,” Julie Harris said. “It’s a helpless feeling because you cannot – you don’t know what the outcomes are going to be.”

PK pulled through.

It was step one on his journey back to a normal life.

He was eventually moved to Bethany Children’s Health Center to begin the rehabilitation process – learning to walk and talk again.

Those are big goals – but his mom had one more for him.

“I said he’s a senior, he’s got nine weeks left, I want him to graduate,” said Julie Harris.

Bethany Children’s Special Education Teacher Amber Samuel worked with Okarche Schools and the State Board of Education to make that happen for PK.

“I remember every day I’d say what’s your goal – to graduate,” Samuel said. “That’s right, you’re gonna do it.”

PK graduated with his class in Okarche.

His mom says they could never thank the team at Bethany Children’s enough.

“To us, they are all angels on earth,” Julie Harris said.