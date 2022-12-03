OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!

Celebrate the season at Scissortail Park November 25th, 2022, through January 1st, 2023, with holiday festivities including the Union Station illumination, ‘Tis the Season Marker, Cocoa Cottage, holiday lights and tours, the Menorah Lighting, visits with Santa Claus, and more.

Nov 25, 2022 – Jan 01, 2023

Make plans to stop by every weekend, Friday-Sunday, from Nov. 25-Dec. 18 to check everyone off your list while supporting small businesses!

Nov 25, 2022 – Dec 18, 2022

Join us as we crown the next NRHA Futurity Champions at the State Fair Park in Oklahoma City!

Nov 24, 2022 – Dec 03, 2022

Come listen to your favorite holiday jingle with the Skirvin Hilton Hotel during their Holiday Caroling shows inside the Red Piano Lounge!

Dec 03, 2022 – Dec 17, 2022

The OKCPHIL presents a spectacular program of Holiday favorites with granny & emmy nominee Michael Feinstein, Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate & your Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Dec 02, 2022 – Dec 03, 2022

Come skate, laugh and make memories!

General Hours

Monday – Thursday, 3pm–9pm

Friday, 3pm–11pm

Saturday, 11am–11pm

Sunday, 11am–7pm Admission

$14 per person, includes skate rentals

$9 per person if you bring your own skates

$9 per person for military

Gardens Members skate for $10 includes skate rental

Group Rate (10 or more guests) is $10 includes skates. Advanced reservation required for groups.

$10 per hour with ID, penguin skate aides

Nov 11, 2022 – Jan 29, 2023

Enjoy complimentary fares on the OKC Streetcar on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays as you take in all the destinations, events, and attractions that Downtown in December has to offer.

Nov 19, 2022 – Jan 01, 2023

Halls are decked and pinkies are up! Join us for the Skirvin’s take on traditional high tea, featuring locally brewed teas and house-made bites.

Dec 03, 2022 – Dec 17, 2022

Country Music Singer / Songwriter – Kolby Cooper bringing his signature blend of Lonestar State roots, rough-hewn vocals and wailing electric guitar to Oklahoma City! Tickets start at $18.

Dec 03, 2022 – Dec 03, 2022

Oklahoma’s favorite holiday tradition, Lyric’s A Christmas Carol, returns for its 12th year. Adult – $62; Child – $37

Nov 16, 2022 – Dec 23, 2022