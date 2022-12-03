OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!
‘Tis the Season at Scissortail Park
Celebrate the season at Scissortail Park November 25th, 2022, through January 1st, 2023, with holiday festivities including the Union Station illumination, ‘Tis the Season Marker, Cocoa Cottage, holiday lights and tours, the Menorah Lighting, visits with Santa Claus, and more.
- Nov 25, 2022 – Jan 01, 2023
2022 Holiday Pop-up Shops
Make plans to stop by every weekend, Friday-Sunday, from Nov. 25-Dec. 18 to check everyone off your list while supporting small businesses!
- Nov 25, 2022 – Dec 18, 2022
2022 NRHA Futurity and Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship
Join us as we crown the next NRHA Futurity Champions at the State Fair Park in Oklahoma City!
- Nov 24, 2022 – Dec 03, 2022
Caroling in the Red Piano Lounge
Come listen to your favorite holiday jingle with the Skirvin Hilton Hotel during their Holiday Caroling shows inside the Red Piano Lounge!
- Dec 03, 2022 – Dec 17, 2022
Coming Home for Christmas
The OKCPHIL presents a spectacular program of Holiday favorites with granny & emmy nominee Michael Feinstein, Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate & your Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
Dec 02, 2022 – Dec 03, 2022
Devon Ice Rink
Come skate, laugh and make memories!
General Hours
Monday – Thursday, 3pm–9pm
Friday, 3pm–11pm
Saturday, 11am–11pm
Sunday, 11am–7pm Admission
$14 per person, includes skate rentals
$9 per person if you bring your own skates
$9 per person for military
Gardens Members skate for $10 includes skate rental
Group Rate (10 or more guests) is $10 includes skates. Advanced reservation required for groups.
$10 per hour with ID, penguin skate aides
- Nov 11, 2022 – Jan 29, 2023
Free Weekend Streetcar Rides
Enjoy complimentary fares on the OKC Streetcar on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays as you take in all the destinations, events, and attractions that Downtown in December has to offer.
- Nov 19, 2022 – Jan 01, 2023
Holiday High Tea Series – Skirvin
Halls are decked and pinkies are up! Join us for the Skirvin’s take on traditional high tea, featuring locally brewed teas and house-made bites.
- Dec 03, 2022 – Dec 17, 2022
Kolby Cooper
Country Music Singer / Songwriter – Kolby Cooper bringing his signature blend of Lonestar State roots, rough-hewn vocals and wailing electric guitar to Oklahoma City! Tickets start at $18.
- Dec 03, 2022 – Dec 03, 2022
Lyric’s A Christmas Carol
Oklahoma’s favorite holiday tradition, Lyric’s A Christmas Carol, returns for its 12th year. Adult – $62; Child – $37
- Nov 16, 2022 – Dec 23, 2022