OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department confirms a local rape suspect was recently arrested in Thailand.

Over the summer, OKCPD investigators reached out to members of the United States Marshals Service for assistance locating 30-year-old Kyle Mayes, who was wanted for eight counts of rape in Oklahoma City, allegedly against a young child.

Photo courtesy posted by OKCPD on social media

According to police officials, a tip is what got things in motion determining that Mayes had fled the country and was possibly hiding out in Thailand.

Authorities say, officers followed up on this information and in July, the สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ (Royal Thai Police) apprehended Mayes.

Today, Oklahoma City Police confirm Kyle Mayes was brought back to the United States and will ultimately be returned to Oklahoma City, where he will face rape charges.

No further information has been provided.