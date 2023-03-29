OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Shelter officials say the facility is now closed for at least a week.

According to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter, the facility is being closed due to identifying and seeking to contain a contagious upper respiratory infection that has spread to 130 dogs in the last three days. The facility has confirmed three dogs have died due to the infection.

“The shelter closed to prevent the spread of the disease in the community and the death of hundreds of animals being housed at the shelter,” said Shelter Supervisor Jon Gary. “We want to protect as many animals as we can.”

The facility says, animals that are sick, injured or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in. Pets that are at the shelter can be reclaimed by their owners.

Residents looking for lost pets can visit here.