OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is inviting the community to its reopening adoption weekend.

OKC Animal Shelter will be open Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, from 12-5 p.m. for adoptions only.

The shelter says all adoptable dogs and cats are vaccinated, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered. Around 200 dogs and 10 cats are available and adoption fees have been waived for dogs 40 pounds and over.

“We didn’t take the decision lightly to close for a second time this year,” said Animal Shelter Superintendent Jon Gary. “It was vital to protect dogs in and out of the shelter. After nearly four months of closures this year, we need the community’s help now more than ever. We are asking people to open their hearts and homes to these animals. The shelter is at 136% capacity for dogs, and it’s crucial these dogs find homes before we open for intake July 24.”

Officials say the shelter will not be able to intake until July 24, and will only be intaking 30 dogs a day to avoid overcrowding.

This weekend’s reopening comes after a 47-day closure due to canine flu spreading throughout the shelter in June and July. The same infection that closed the shelter in March and April.

For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.