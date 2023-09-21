OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is reopening for a two-day adoption event.

According to the Shelter, it will be open Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23, from noon-5 p.m. for adoptions only. The shelter will be intaking animals beginning Sept. 26, but are limited to 30 dogs per day.

“We are asking the community to help us get below capacity so that we can open for intake,” OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said.

Also, dog and cat adoption fees will be waived to help limit overcapacity. All adoptable dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The reopening adoption event comes after the Shelter closed its doors for a third time this year on August 22, 2023, due to a contagious upper respiratory infection spreading to nearly 100 dogs.

The Shelter’s staff took samples from their sick dog population on the day the shelter closed to send them to a third-party lab. The test results came back negative for the canine flu.

“Even with the negative canine flu test results, we are seeing the same type of virus and bacteria linked with upper respiratory infections (URI),” Gary said. “Managing the kennel population is essential to keeping illness outbreaks to a minimum.”

The OKC Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St. For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.