OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — While more than 100 animals have been adopted from the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter since last week, the shelter says they’re still nearly 50 percent over capacity.

To help with the overcrowding, the shelter is hosting the Smooch a Pooch event to get as many dogs into foster and fur-ever homes as possible.

From December 27 through December 30, prospective pet owners can pick up a dog and keep them for the new year.

You can return the pup starting January 2, keep them longer or make them a part of your family if it’s a perfect match.

To view the list of pets available for adoption, visit OKC Animal Welfare’s website.