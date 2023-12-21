OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare desperately needs the community’s help this holiday season.

They are well over capacity and need to get dogs out of the shelter and into homes quickly.

As of Thursday morning, there were about 450 dogs inside the shelter that’s supposed to hold only about 300. That puts them at about 150 percent capacity.

“This holiday there will be four days whenever we’re closed to the public, so, we really need to get some of these dogs out of here and into homes as quickly as you can,” said Superintendent of OKC Animal Welfare, Jon Gary. “Euthanasia is real for us and we’re trying to prevent that.”

Some have been in for roughly four months. The vast majority of them are strays brought in from the public.

If you adopt one, it doesn’t save just one life.

“You’re saving the life of the one that gets to take its place in the kennel,” Gary said.

Micheal, Tilly and Archer. Image courtesy OKC Animal Welfare.

Despite most of them being strays, Gary also said the misnomer that shelter pets have massive behavioral issues usually isn’t true.

“Most of the time what we see is they get out of here, they get in the home and they’re wonderful pets for people,” he said.

Pups over 40 pounds are free to adopt right now and they have about 100 dogs available for adoption. They have specials with other pets as well.

Gary said they’ve tried to make the most of the stressful situation by getting pictures with Santa and having small parties for them.

Denver Maggie Newman Images courtesy OKC Animal Welfare.

Right now though, their main focus remains on finding the dogs home for the holidays.

“The feeling that you get from knowing that you that you saved an animal and in in that why it’s such an important thing to be able to do that,” Gary said.

If you’d like to adopt or help out, visit the city’s website.