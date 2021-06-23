OKC Animal Welfare is ‘busting at the seams’ with over 160% capacity for dogs alone

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “We’re busting at the seams literally,” said Superintendent for OKC Animal Welfare, Jon Gary.

Rows of dogs in kennels, and rooms filled with kittens, all ready to find a new home.

“We’re averaging about 78 animals a day coming in here,” said Gary.

Right now, they have over 470 dogs inside when they only have the space for 350.

“We know that they are overcrowded, and they have lots of puppies that need to be adopted,” said one woman adopting, Sandy Whitson.

The same goes for cats.

They’re housing around 230, when they only have space for 175.

“We’re really facing overcrowding,” said Gary.

Whitson and her husband Jessie, just one couple hoping to help with the problem.

“These are more in need of companionship, or more in need of family,” said Whitson.

The Whitson’s say adopting has been just as rewarding for them.

“I’ve adopted before, got a good dog, had him for years,” said Jessie, “the older you get, the dogs become more like family to you.”

The shelter is running out of options.

Their goal is to save 90% of the animals who come in, but that’s getting tougher to do.

“We do not want to euthanize animals for space, and we’re trying very very hard to not let that happen here,” said Gary.

The solution?

First, if you have the means, adopt.

Also, Gary says keep animals out of the shelter who don’t need to be there.

If you find a pet in your neighborhood, do everything you can to get it home without bringing it to the shelter.

He tells us only 20% of stray dogs, and 1% of stray cats who are brought in, make it back to their previous owner.

“Something has to happen soon, or I’m not trying to be overdramatic, but it is a life-or-death situation for these animals,” said Gary.

The shelter started free adoptions Wednesday.

They are open from 12pm-5:30pm seven days a week. You can look at the pets up for adoption here.