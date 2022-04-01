OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to an overcrowded shelter, OKC Animal Welfare is offering $10 dog adoption fees now through Sunday, April 3.

They are currently caring for more than 400 dogs, putting the building at 144% capacity.

“We took in more than 1,700 animals last month,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “With so many dogs under one roof, this is the perfect time to find the right dog for your family.”

All adoptable dogs at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare, located at 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day.

For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 405-297-3100.