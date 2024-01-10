OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Brutally cold weather is on the way this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about our furry friends.

KFOR spoke with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare for some clarification on a city ordinance requiring you to protect your pups from extreme temperatures, how it’s enforced and what you need to know.

Your pups may only have about another day or so of the current cold temperatures and then some sunny weather, but later this week, that will all change when the temps plummet.

“We have an obligation to our community to help protect the animals,” said Superintendent of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Jon Gary.

The city ordinance states that any time it dips below 32 degrees, animals are required to be brought inside after 30 minutes or be provided a shelter with some kind of heat source like insulated dog houses, sheds or even garages.

“So, if people see an animal that’s out in this extreme weather for more than 30 minutes, they can call us,” Gary said.

Officer response times may vary depending on call volume and everything being on a priority system. They plan to have at least four officers ready to respond to calls right now.

“When our officers show up and they ask them to bring the dog inside, they typically bring the dog inside,” Gary said.

According to Gary, there’s also some conflict with state statute right now.

“Municipalities cannot call something a misdemeanor that the state considers a felony and so we’re working through that,” he said.

While they are still working through what that looks like for them, he said it doesn’t prohibit enforcement. Instead, it just changes the process if a felony is committed by a dog dying or being hurt in the extreme weather. Of course, some breeds like Huskies and Great Pyrenees have thick, insulated coats and can tolerate winter conditions. Gary said it’s still important to provide them shelter to keep them dry and ensure their safety.

“The vast majority of people want to do the right thing,” he said.

When the ordinance first passed in 2022, Gary said they got 200 calls in one day. He and the animal welfare are hoping outreach and education on the dangers of pets being in extreme temps can mitigate that this go around. They plan to start their scheduling Friday and go through next Wednesday with the option to extend it if necessary.

OKC Animal Welfare is also offering doghouses to owners who don’t have the resources to purchase one for themselves. You can donate new or gently used doghouses like this one to the shelter at 2811 SE 29th St.

If you see an animal in danger, the number to call is 405-297-2255.