OKC Animal Welfare suspending most intake of surrendered pets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, OKC Animal Welfare is suspending most intake of pets surrendered by their owners, with limited exceptions.

“Public animal shelters like ours are doing everything they can around the country to protect staff and visitor health, while still meeting the needs of homeless pets in our community,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “This will help us not only further limit the number of people in our shelter, but also reduce the number of animals coming into our care while we have fewer adoptions.”

Exceptions will be made for dangerous animals, and animals with medical needs.

OKC Animal Welfare has multiple staff members in self-quarantine because of either COVID-19 symptoms or possible exposure to the virus.

The suspension of most intake services could help prevent a complete shutdown of all non-emergency intake.

OKC Animal Welfare has also taken a number of other steps to protect public health while still providing critical services:

Adoption fees are cut in half to $30 to help ensure homeless pets are still adopted as the shelter enters its busy season.

Adoptions are by appointment only. Visit okcawadoptions.youcanbook.me to make an appointment. They’re offered every 15 minutes from noon to 5 p.m. If you don’t have internet access, call (405) 297-3100 to schedule an appointment.

Only 10 visitors at a time will be allowed inside the shelter.

Drop-off of stray animals is moved to a drive-through area to reduce the number of people who need to enter the shelter.

Volunteer work inside the shelter is suspended.

Observation visiting is suspended.

Adoption and volunteer events are canceled.