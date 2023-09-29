OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is reaching out to the community for help.

According to the Shelter, it currently houses around 430 dogs, putting the facility at 144% capacity. There are 140+ dogs available and ready to go home.

OKC Animal Shelter is even waiving adoption fees for all adoptable dogs.

“We’ve taken in 231 animals so far this week,” OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. “We desperately need the public’s help to care for animals in our community. Whether you’re ready to adopt or able to foster, you will be making a big difference in these dogs’ lives.”

If you’re unable to adopt, the Shelter is also looking for foster homes. There is a flash foster option available for those who may not be ready to adopt.

If you’re interested, you can visit the front desk of OKC Animal Shelter, 2811 SE 29th St., choose any dog with a blue card and take them home for a couple of days. Flash fostering can help dogs get adopted as people share photos and other information about their foster pets.

All adoptable dogs and cats at the Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.