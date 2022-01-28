OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you been wanting to add a furry friend to your family? Well, you’re in luck! The OKC Animal Welfare has waived the adoption fees for dogs on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Currently, there are 133 dogs available for adoption. The shelter said in a Facebook post that they are in desperate need of adoptions due to the amount of dogs they have in their care and that adopting one saves both the life of that dog and the one that takes its place.

The OKC Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th Street in Oklahoma City. The free adoption special will run from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on January 29.