OKC apartment residents react to destructive apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It was a busy morning for Oklahoma City fire crews as an apartment building went up in flames.

They responded to the Summerfield Place Apartments near N.W. 122nd and Meridian around 5 a.m. Friday.

"It's terrifying. I've never seen this many firetrucks in one spot," said resident Ashley Greer.

Residents were awoken by sirens, a flood of emergency lights, and flames.

"I woke up and was like, 'what is that out there? You have to tell me what's out there.' And we both looked and he says, 'that building is on fire!'" said resident Selena Gjovaag.

Crews battled the massive fire for hours, telling KFOR, they believe the inferno was sparked by an electrical problem.

"We had flames coming from one end to the other through the roof on our arrival," said Batt. Chief Randy Cornelius.

16 different units were affected and some of them were destroyed.

Residents were evacuated and stood in the freezing cold, watching as their building burned.

"Even though we were freezing, we were standing right here and could feel the heat on our faces," said Gjovaag.

It turns out, this was the second fire at the same complex early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out two hours earlier for a small electrical fire in the same building.

It was completely out before the second inferno ignited.

"A few hours later we got a call back and came back, and the entire attic is burning," said Batt. Chief Cornelius.

The building involved is considered a total loss.

No one was injured in either fire.

First responders had to rescue a pet snake and two cats, all of which are doing well.

Those who live there are still shocked by what happened.

"It was devastating. We, all of us, we're all very close in this complex. Our friends live there, there and there, we're friends with everybody, and we were just hoping that everyone had got out safely," said Gjovaag.

The Red Cross was on scene helping those displaced, along with an EMBARK bus.

Fire investigators will still have to determine an official cause.

