OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an announcement Wednesday morning, the city’s historical Asian District has officially made public the Greater Oklahoma City Asian Chamber of Commerce to create more opportunities for the community and its businesses.

Asian Chamber of Commerce. Image KFOR.

With a “let’s go!” chant filling the Grand House Asian Bistro near NW 26th Street and Classen Boulevard, it’s all systems go for the now public chamber of commerce.

“We’re so fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to build this community,” said Mary Nhin, the vice president of the chamber.

It was a packed house for the announcement. Visitors like Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Governor Kevin Stitt joined the celebration.

“You’ve just created another touch point for people like me, where we can interact with the Asian people of Oklahoma City and most importantly make sure you’re a part of what we’re doing,” Holt said.

“We want to do whatever we can to make sure you’re welcomed in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

The announcement also celebrated the Asian community in Oklahoma City. The Asian District became a reality in the 1970’s due to an influx of Vietnamese immigrants. It’s now the home to multiple authentic Asian restaurants and other businesses.

“I’m really proud how far we’ve come,” Nhin said.

Nhin said nearly 50,000 Asian residents live in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area and own more than 5,300 businesses. They have over $200 million in payroll and have generated around $1.25 billion in sales to the economy. Nhin said she only wants to keep growing.

“The true backbone is creating the resources that business professionals and businesses need right now so that we can adapt and be flexible and change with the ever-changing market and economy,” Nhin said.

For more on the chamber and their plans and events, visit the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s website.