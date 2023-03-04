OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It was bumper to bumper fun at the OKC Auto Show at Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

OKC Auto Show attracts large crowds, and fan favorite KFOR talent OKC Auto Show attracts large crowds, and fan favorite KFOR talent OKC Auto Show attracts large crowds, and fan favorite KFOR talent

Hundreds of cool cars, classic cars and electric cars attracted a large crowd of enthusiasts.

Photo courtesy KFOR, OKC Auto Show Photo courtesy KFOR, OKC Auto Show Photo courtesy KFOR, OKC Auto Show Photo courtesy KFOR, OKC Auto Show

Sleek new models and classic antique cars caught the attention of visitors. Kids could be seen pulling their parents into vehicles and pretending to drive around.

Photo courtesy of KFOR, OKC Auto Show

News 4’s Kevin Ogle and Joleen Chaney stopped by to meet and greet visitors to this exciting event. They enjoyed chatting with our viewers and talking about cool cars. The OKC Auto Show continues through Sunday and tickets are available at the door at Bennett Event Center.