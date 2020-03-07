OKC Auto Show mesmerizes car-enthusiasts with pristine, rare autos

On location at the 2020 Oklahoma City Auto Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Auto Show at the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park was the place to be Saturday for automobile enthusiasts.

You could find cool cars, trucks, military vehicles and vintage automobiles.

Five-hundred car owners with the Coffee and Cars Club were parked out front as curious car-lovers walked by to see vintage vehicles.

Families piled into new cars to check out the exciting features they offer, like big navigation screens and entertainment options like televisions.

News 4’s Joleen Chaney and Lauren Daniels met car fans, signed autographs and took pictures.

The OKC Auto Show runs through Sunday and tickets are available at the Bennett Event Center.