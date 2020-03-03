OKC Auto Show to offer career fair for students seeking transportation career

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Auto Show will include a career fair that will offer opportunities to hundreds of Oklahoma students.

The career fair, hosted by the Collision Repair Education Foundation, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, during the 103rd anniversary of the Oklahoma City International Auto Show, according to a Jupiter Promotions news release.

The auto show will be held March 6-8 at Oklahoma State Fair Park in the Bennett Event Center.

“It is always a great opportunity to get students excited about the transportation industry and we are happy to be able to partner with the Collision Repair Education Foundation on this career fair,” Peter Hodges, president of the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, said. “With over 1000 high school and college transportation students signed up to participate, it is obvious students throughout the state have tremendous interest in transportation.”

The Collision Repair Education Foundation, a national 501c3 auto industry charity, is organizing the career fair as it does other transportation career fairs across the nation.

The foundation seeks to introduce students to national and local transportation industry employers to “address the aging workforce issue and demand for entry-level staff,” the news release states.

Auto service and collision careers are emphasized during the career fair to help students get a jump on a transportation career.

“We are very excited to hold this career fair at the Oklahoma City Auto Show this year,” Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF, said. “The ‘all Oklahoma’ career fair event, held in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Auto Show, sold out all of the employer tables and with over 1000 students registered, we look forward to an incredible event.”