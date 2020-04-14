OKC-based company creates relief program to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tailwind, an Oklahoma City-based social marketing software provider, is beginning a new relief program to help fellow small businesses survive the COVID-19 economic crisis by providing marketing resources and $1 million of software service grants.

Social media platforms, such as Instagram and Pinterest are experiencing a surge of engagement while people are sheltering in place. In a March 24 release on its website, Pinterest said it saw an all-time high around the world with more saves and searches on the platform than any other weekend in their history.

So the Tailwind Small Business Relief Program aims to give companies the social media and marketing tools they need for their businesses to keep on their customers’ minds through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

“As a small business that serves other small businesses, we understand the challenges

our members and their peers are facing as the pandemic and recession build,” says

Daniel Maloney, CEO and Co-founder at Tailwind. “Whether your business is on hiatus,

operating in a reduced capacity or just fighting through tighter times, continuing to build

your digital presence will position most businesses to come out stronger on the other

side. That’s especially true for social discovery platforms such as Pinterest, which are

experiencing all-time high usage.”

Recipients of grants from the relief program will receive:

Up to three months of complimentary access to the Tailwind suite of marketing

tools, designed to increase the business’s social media presence, website traffic

and income

with “pay it forward” grants, creating a stronger impact in their communities

owners solve problems they are confronted with during the current global crisis

“Remaining engaged with your customers and community is critical, even if generating

sales is harder right now,” Maloney added. “The small businesses who continue to

remain top of mind for their customers will emerge from this recession stronger while

others will see a much slower rebound. We want to help more businesses have an

easier time during and on the tail end of this.”

The Tailwind Relief Program includes an educational component to help businesses use social media to stay engaged with customers.

The software grants will provide small businesses with scheduling tools, data-backed recommendations such as the best times to post and hashtag suggestions that help grow reach, the ability to connect and collaborate with marketers in similar businesses, performance insights and more.

To learn more about and apply for the Tailwind Small Business Relief Program as well as access educational resources, visit www.tailwindapp.com/covid.