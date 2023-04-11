OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Beautiful is inviting the public to its inaugural Earth Fest.

According to OKC Beautiful, the free Earth Day celebration is planned for April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop Stage and Lawn at Scissortail Park.

Earth Fest. Image courtesy OKC Beautiful.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the planet with our community on Earth Day,” said Natalie Evans, OKC Beautiful Program and Marketing Director. “Earth Fest will have engaging activities and information for all ages, and we look forward to sharing ways we can create a more sustainable Oklahoma City.”

Officials say the event will include classes, more than 30 vendors, giveaways, an interactive mural installation, bike fixing station, kid’s activity area and more.

Those in attendance will have the chance to learn about sustainable topics like composting, gardening, waste reduction, tree care and more from experts.

For a full list of educational vendors or more information regarding Earth Fest, visit okcbeautiful.com.