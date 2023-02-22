OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Beautiful is asking the community for help “beautifying” Oklahoma City.

According to OKC Beautiful, volunteers are needed to help plant 200 trees in Midtown and Downtown OKC. Supplies will be provided and OKC Beautiful will guide volunteers through the planting process.

OKC Beautiful volunteers planting trees. Image courtesy OKC Beautiful. OKC Beautiful volunteers, Conner Russo and Hailey Burns, posing next to a newly-planted tree in Midtown OKC. Image courtesy OKC Beautiful.

“This project is an investment in the future of our community to mitigate the urban heat island in the core of Oklahoma City, while improving air quality, providing shade along pedestrian areas, and beautifying our community,” said Natalie Evans, OKC Beautiful Program and Marketing Director.

OKC Beautiful says they’re teaming up with One Tree Planted for this project. This is one of 27 projects One Tree Planted is helping with across the U.S. as part of their Urban Forestry Action Fund.

“We have a long way to go to reach our desired outcome – a future where all people, regardless of race or income, have not only equal access to the benefits of trees, but equitable access to the resources needed to get us there,” said Tanner Haid, Senior Manager of Urban Forestry at One Tree Planted. “The US Urban Tree Equity Fund, which includes this project, is a meaningful step in that direction. We will continue driving resources towards communities that need them most.”

The City of OKC says volunteers can register to help plant trees on Feb. 26, March 5 and 18.

To volunteer for the project, visit this link.

For more information, visit okcbeautiful.com.