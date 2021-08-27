OKC Beautiful to throw dance party along Classen Boulevard

Joe Slack with his piece, Birdwatching OKC Lightning Thunder Dance Party”, which can be found along Classen Boulevard, between 7th and 9th Street

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Beautiful is throwing a dance party along Classen Boulevard the evening of Thursday, Sept. 9.

The event will be held in the southbound lane of Classen Boulevard, between 7th Street and 9th Street from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

‘Dancin’ in the Street’ will include live music by SquadLive, food trucks, drinks, and dancing.

Dancin’ in the Street is a celebration of OKC Beautiful’s 50th Anniversary Project, a two-block long art piece by Joe Slack.

“We know that public art and beautiful spaces support a sense of neighborhood history, culture and helps drive economic vitality, said Lisa Synar, Executive Director of OKC Beautiful. “With the support of Robbie Kienzie, Arts and Cultural Affairs Liaison for the City of Oklahoma City, we were able to commission this unique piece of art for the community to enjoy.”

The piece, titled “Birdwatching OKC Lightning Thunder Dance Party” was installed in 2019.

“I feel very proud of the accomplishment. When I look at the piece it just makes me smile, which is the best possible result,” said Slack. “I also hope it makes people smile and makes their commute just a little bit better than it was before.”

Slack and his assistant put 1,800 hours into this project between sketching, measuring, cutting, installing, and painting.

“I hope that it contributes to a furthering sense of pride and community in the area,” said Slack. “You can’t have a thriving, thinking, productive, and happy community without the contribution of public art.”

Tickets for Dancin’ in the Street are available for purchase on OKC Beautiful’s website. 21+ tickets are $20 each and provide two drinks and admission to the event. Admission-only tickets are $10 each.