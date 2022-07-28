The wait is over. RIVERSPORT OKC will open for its fourth season with RIVERSPORT Rapids on Saturday, March 16. Courtesy: RIVERSPORT OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local coalition that is working to empower youth in Oklahoma City is preparing for its inaugural community building project.

The OKC Black Alumni Coalition, Inc. will launch the 2022 River Bowl Classic of Oklahoma City on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The organization teamed up with RIVERSPORT OKC to create the first-of-its-kind event. The event will feature competitive dragon boat racing and rowing events with alumni and students of the six predominantly Black high schools in Oklahoma City.

The students and alumni will represent Frederick Douglass, Dunjee, John Marshall, Millwood, Northeast, and Star Spencer high schools.

To sign up for the event, visit the OBAC website.