OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you enjoy the great outdoors, camping, fishing, cruising lakes, and so much more then you should mark your calendars as The OKC Boat & RV Show is back for 2023.

The show takes place January 13-15 at Oklahoma State Fair Park.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, 1/13/23 from 11am-8pm – VIP NITE 4pm – 8pm with free food, drinks (ID required) while supplies last, ticket good all 3 days!!!

Saturday, 1/14/23 from 10am-8pm

Sunday, 1/15/23 from 10am-5pm

Pay only $12 at the door or get $2 off coupon at any OKC major metro OnCue Convenience Store. Children 12 & under are Free; Military ID/Senior Citizen $2 off not to be used with $2 off coupon, free parking.

For more information go to www.okcboatandrvshow.com.