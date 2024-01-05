OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Boat and RV Show is returning to the fairgrounds.

The community is invited to see the latest models of boats and RVs at show prices. There will also be outdoor products, cooking products, ATVs and much more.

The event is planned for January 12 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., January 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and January 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Fair Park Bennett Event Center, 3101 Gordon Cooper Boulevard.

Admission is $15 at the door, but $5 off coupons are available at any OKC major metro OnCue Convenience Store. Kids 12 and under are free. Military ID and senior citizens get $2 off their full price ticket. Tickets are good for all three day and there will also be free parking.

To learn more, visit okcboatandrvshow.com.