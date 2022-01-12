OKC Boat & RV Show returns to Oklahoma State Fair Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Boat & RV Show is back at the Oklahoma State Fair Park Bennett Event Center this weekend, Jan. 14-16.

The OKC Boat & RV Show is $12 for admittance all three days, but you can head to an Oklahoma City Metro OnCue store for a $2-off coupon. Senior citizens and those with a military ID can also receive a $2-off coupon at the door.

The show won’t just contain boats and RVs! Outdoor products, cooking products, home products, kayaks, ATVs and more will also be on display.

Friday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; There will be free food and drinks (ID required) while supplies last from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit the OKC Boat & RV Show website for more information.