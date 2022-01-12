OKC Boat & RV Show returns to Oklahoma State Fair Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Boat & RV Show is back at the Oklahoma State Fair Park Bennett Event Center this weekend, Jan. 14-16.
The OKC Boat & RV Show is $12 for admittance all three days, but you can head to an Oklahoma City Metro OnCue store for a $2-off coupon. Senior citizens and those with a military ID can also receive a $2-off coupon at the door.
The show won’t just contain boats and RVs! Outdoor products, cooking products, home products, kayaks, ATVs and more will also be on display.
- Friday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; There will be free food and drinks (ID required) while supplies last from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 15: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 16: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Visit the OKC Boat & RV Show website for more information.