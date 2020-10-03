OKC Boathouse District turns October into ‘Dogtober’!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The dog days of summer are over, but there’s still plenty of time and opportunity to have outdoor fun with your dog.

The Oklahoma City Boathouse District is the perfect destination for a fun time with your faithful pooch.

Dogtober in the OKC Boathouse District

The OKC Boathouse District is turning October into “Dogtober” by offering four-legged fun for pups of all ages.

Mike Knopp, Executive Director of the OKC Boathouse Foundation, said this month is going to be full of furry fun for the whole family.

“Well, you know, I think the next few weekends are gonna be a great time just to get outside,” Knopp said. “Come down and enjoy some things you may have never seen in the Boat House District with our brand new nature center. We’ve got this amazing new bike park that we continue to expand, that has features for all ages and skill levels. And a new nature trail and other activities that involve fall festival-like activities, music and great food. So great reasons just to come out and enjoy your time outdoors.”

Having fun in the OKC Boathouse District.

And there are more pawsome plans for the Boathouse District’s future, plans that involve pooches, more pooches and…oh yeah…even more pooches!

“I’m standing basically at the corner of what is to be the entrance to our facility. There’ll be a full bar, restaurant, coffee house. We’ll have an indoor dog park for those inclement weather days and we’ll have an outdoor dog park as well. Lot of events every weekend, adoption events, breed meet ups and a lot of fun and a really joyous space for dog lovers,” said Dave Hensley, cofounder of Bar K.

Bar K coming soon to the OKC Boathouse District.

So get on out to the OKC Boathouse District because “Dogtober” means let the fun, fur and games begin.