DENVER, Colo. (KFOR) – A local brewery in Oklahoma City recently won a major award for the second consecutive year at the “Super Bowl” of all beer festivals in Denver, Colorado.

It’s a big “W” and some national recognition for The Big Friendly in southwest Oklahoma City.

Brewery owner, Joe Quinlin said he moved here from San Diego about 15 years ago and said he gave the brewery its name from all the friendly people he’s encountered since moving to the sooner state.

Now, his brewery is the two-time winner of brewery and brewer of the year at the Great American Beer Festival awards.

Brewing beer has been a way of life for Quinlin and his brother for over a decade. Even in that relatively short amount of time, a couple of their brews brought home some hardware as well.

“We put our best foot forward with entering some beer and we took home a couple of gold medals,” he said. “That translated into getting Brewery of the year for our size category.”

They brought home the victory over thousands of other breweries.

“There’s over 2,000 breweries that go to the festival. As far as entering the competition and over 9,000 entries,” Quinlin said.

Spending some time home brewing at first, Quinlin and his brother now have a tap room and brew everything in house. Last year, they made almost 450 total barrels.

“We’ve grown a little bit. These are all new tanks since we’ve opened,” he said as he showed us around.

According to Quinlin, there was only one brewery when he got here in 2010. Now, he said there’s roughly 90. He said he’s glad he grew up in OKC’s craft beer scene.

“We’ve learned from those have gone before us,” he said.

Now, he and his brother’s place is a staple in the scene with some medals and plaques to prove it.

“It’s a testament to the craft beer community here in Oklahoma City,” Quinlin said. “Overall, we could not have done this without all the support.”

Their taproom hours are Mon. from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tues.-Thurs. from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sun. from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.