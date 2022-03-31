OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you enjoy musicals, you will not want to miss the upcoming season of OKC Broadway.

“OKC Broadway’s mission to bring the biggest hits and most recent Tony Award-winning shows is back in full force. The support of our sponsor, Paycom, and our family of subscribers has helped make this next season truly the Best of Broadway. The 2022-23 season has an incredible number of award-winning hits— from epic blockbusters and brand new musicals to beloved revivals. We are also able to bring back the shows most-requested by our patrons. There is truly something for everyone, and we’re so excited.” said Elizabeth Gray, General Manager of OKC Broadway and Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation.

The upcoming OKC Broadway Season Lineup includes:

(Oct. 25- Oct. 30, 2022) – Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and Persephone.

(Nov. 15- Nov. 20, 2022) – This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

(Feb. 14- Feb. 19, 2023) – With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Disney's FROZEN ( March 22- April 2, 2023) – FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters.

Hamilton (May 24- June 4, 2023) – Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Cats (Dec. 30, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023) – CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

The Book of Mormon (Jan. 13- Jan. 15, 2023) – This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

New season ticket packages go on sale on Friday, April 1.

For more information, visit OKC Broadway’s website.