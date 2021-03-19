OKC Broadway announces musicals expected to resume in fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, a local theater is planning to open its doors.

OKC Broadway announced that an updated season series is expected to resume this fall at the Civic Center Music Hall.

“It has been an unexpected and extended ‘intermission,’ but Broadway will be back at the Civic Center Music Hall this year and better than ever before,” said Elizabeth Gray, General Manager of OKC Broadway and Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation.

The updated season will include ‘My Fair Lady,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Dean Evan Hansen,’ ‘Oklahoma!’ ‘Disney’s The Lion King,’ and ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical.’

“The shows we present are part of large national tours, and the task to schedule and reschedule routes in cities across the country with different venue availabilities and restrictions has been, as you can imagine, immeasurably complicated. WICKED and Disney’s FROZEN were unable to be rescheduled into this next season, but we look forward to having them just as soon as we can in a future season. As we’ve learned over the past year, flexibility is key, and we will continue to look at any current developments and adjust as necessary to accommodate the well-being of everyone involved, with the value of our patrons’ tickets always being safe. That said, we are so excited to plan for the return of Broadway to Oklahoma City this fall!” Gray said.

For subscribers of the 2019-2020 season, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is now scheduled for October 26 through October 31, 2021.