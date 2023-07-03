OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City baker known for her creative cakes showed off her skills over the weekend at the Tinker Air Show in honor of the event’s headliners, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The Tinker Air Show returned to the base July 1 and 2 for the first time in four years. The show was so popular that after only a few hours of opening the gates, the Air Force Base announced they were at capacity.

OKC Cake Lady, Nicole England was among the crowd – but she wasn’t just there for the entertainment, she had a special surprise for the pilots.

Blue Angels cake. Images courtesy OKC Cake Lady.

England made a Blue Angels F/A-18 super hornet out of cake!

Like the real Blue Angels jets, the cake seems to defy gravity as it takes off from its platform.

OKC Cake Lady, Nicole England poses for photo with Lt. Amanda Lee and Blue Angels Cake. Image courtesy OKC Cake Lady.

England says it’s a project close to her heart because she has family in the Air Force and the Navy.

To see more of England’s impressive cakes or to order one of your own, find her on her OKC Cake Lady Facebook page.