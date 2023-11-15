OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce released on today, a economic study focusing on a new arena with an estimated billion dollar payoff.

The OKC Chamber of Commerce says its study shows the new arena is good for the city’s economy. The study estimates construction would generate more than one billion dollars and support more than 10,000 jobs during the build

The study also shows the new arena would boost the city’s bottom line by nine million dollars, schools by four million dollars and the state by 17 million dollars after construction is complete.

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce study is being released on the heels of a potential battle on the ballot less than a month away from the vote.





