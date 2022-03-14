OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in custody after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol and OKC Police on a high speed chase through the city on Monday afternoon.

The man was driving a white pickup truck with a trailer attached, traveling at speeds between 60-80 miles per hour.

Over ten squad cars chased the suspect from northbound I-35 to westbound I-40.

The chase ended just before 3 p.m. at Kelley and I-44.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the chase and who the suspect is.

This is a developing story.