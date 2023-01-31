OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.

On Feb. 4, Ebenezer Baptist Church will host a Mega Community Distribution at the church, located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say this will be the largest distribution they have ever had.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, volunteers will distribute home goods, furnishings, and food from four 50-foot trucks.

If you are in need, organizers suggest you arrive early.

In addition to the giveaway, there will also be representatives from dozens of organizations.