OKC church to give away boxes of food to people in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church will give away boxes of food on Saturday.

Members of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, 1700 N.E. 7th St., will be handing out boxes of food through the church’s Fishes and Loaves Ministry from 9 a.m. to noon or until all food is gone on Saturday.

The food is distributed in a drive-thru format, and food recipients are asked to remain in their vehicle as volunteers obtain their information and then bring food to their vehicle.

The church’s Fish and Loaves Ministry does the food giveaway every month, but the charitable event has taken on a greater urgency during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the church.

“Foods distributed through this Ministry helps many families stretch their monthly budgets and free up money to help pay other bills.” said Dr. John A. Reed Jr., Senior Pastor at the Church.

The Regional Food Bank and financial donations have enabled church volunteers to provide food to around a thousand households since the pandemic started three months ago, according to the news release.

The church is located between North Bath and Rev. J.A. Reed Jr. Avenue.

“Traffic should head East on Northeast 7th Street, turn South on Rev. J.A. Reed, Jr. Avenue, and back West on Northeast 6th Street to enter the parking lot off N.E. 6th Street,” the news release states.

Latest Stories