OKC churches looking for facility to house sick homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two metro churches are joining forces to help the local homeless population who are suffering from illnesses in the bitter cold. They’re slowly obtaining supplies to help them, but are desperately searching for a bigger church to open their facilities to house the sick.

Pastor Sandy Lynn Patton knows the community that surrounds her church, WWJD Westlawn near Villa and Sheridan, very well. She believes up to 80 percent of them are sick with COVID-19, the flu or something else.

“They report to me they’ve had a fever for about three days with chills. Sometimes they have nausea and vomiting and diarrhea,” Patton told KFOR on Wednesday. “There ought to be a big church out there that hears my cry!”

“We just want to help in any way that we can,” said Derrick Scobey, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Scobey said his congregation saw News 4’s report and answered the call.

“I’m still wiping tears from my eyes. You know? This is wonderful,” Patton said.

Pastor Derrick Scobey helping homeless community members by buying for them some much needed essentials.

Thursday, Ebenezer Church donated dozens of cots and took WWJD Westlawn to the grocery store to stock up on water, Gatorade and soup. However, right now there’s no where to put the food or the sick.

“I’m just simply pleading with pastors, elders, trustees over these churches throughout our city for someone to call and say that they are willing to open up their gymnasium in order to help the people who are desperately in need,” said Scobey. “We would be willing to pay rent.”

Patton said the situation is the worst she’s ever seen and the problem isn’t going to magically go away.

“If we do not take care of them, mark my words, you think hospitals are overrun now? You just wait and see what will happen,” she said. “When you’ve done it under the least of these, you’ve done it for me.”

“This is what we are to do as Christian people,” said Scobey.

Patton told News 4 another smaller organization, which wants to remain anonymous, said they will donate their helping hands to serve food and take care of the sick. She said a laboratory is also volunteering to provide COVID-19 tests.