OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit was badly damaged by vandals.

Knob Hill Baptist Church employees arrived at the church, 2700 SW 59th St., on Wednesday morning and found that someone had caused severe damage to the HVAC unit.

Dr. Randall Marshall, pastor of Knob Hill Baptist Church, told KFOR that someone rammed their vehicle into the HVAC unit at some point overnight.

Knob Hill Baptist Church’s HVAC unit after it was vandalized.

The church will not be able to heat or cool its sanctuary until the unit is repaired.

Because the congregation is small, raising money to pay for the repairs will not be easy.

“Something like this is probably $10,000-15,000 minimum damage, so you got a small congregation of 40 people, it’s hard to overcome something like that, but our God will take care of it,” Marshall said.

Marshall said he and his congregation are not embittered by the vandalism. He said they will pray for whomever caused the damage.