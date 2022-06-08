OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s City Council signed off on a nearly $2 billion budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.

The FY 2023 budget comes in at about $1.8 billion, a $141.6 million increase from the previous year.

“The primary driver of the growth is the MAPS 4 Program fund, which increased by $131.6 million to $250.4 million,” a City of OKC news release states.

The budget funds 4,989 full-time positions, an increase of 123 positions from FY 22.

It includes 18 new firefighter positions, as well as $23 million to replace equipment at the Fire Department.

The Police Department will get eight new civilian positions and five 9-1-1 dispatchers, among several other new positions.

The Public Works Department will receive funds to add four positions solely devoted to repairing potholes.

Several city agencies will receive funds for new positions.

Go to the city’s website to see a full breakdown of the FY 23 budget.