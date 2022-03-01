OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s City Council voted to pass 39 new recommendations for the OKC Police Department.

Fiery public comments preceded the vote.

“We can work together. But not with these malicious, incompetent morons who don’t give a d–n about people’s lives. I’m talking to you Wade Gourley,” activist Jess Eddy said in the direction of Police Chief Wade Gourley as he walked away from the podium where public comments are given.

The police reform group 21CP spent two years working on the recommendations.

Recommendations include increased response training, accountability to the community, more mental health help for calls and officers themselves and changing police de-escalation procedures.

Councilman Bradley Carter was the only council member who voted against the recommendation, saying they don’t really lay out a plan of how they’ll work.

“That doesn’t really give us a very good actual program to go off of or look at or any of these recommendations for that matter,” Carter said.

The group behind the recommendations will now be in charge of implementing them at the department.

A timeline has not been set for when the recommendations will be implemented.