OKC City Council passes mask requirement during special meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council held a special meeting to discuss mandating masks in indoor public places, and at the end of the meeting, passed a public mask ordinance with a 6-3 vote.

The proposal was introduced by Councilman Mark Stonecipher.

There was debate about aspects like the cost of penalties and over-criminalization.

Council members James Greiner and Larry McAtee said early on that they would vote “no” on a mask mandate.

Citizens voiced varying opinions. Some say it should be a personal choice.

“I don’t know if that would be so far as to necessary in my personal opinion,” Anthony Branch said when asked if masks should be mandated. “People to be more conscious about not touching their face, being cleaner about washing their hands.”

Others say it’s for the collective good.

“I’d feel a lot safer if it were mandatory,” Diana Sanchez said. “I feel like it would make it a lot safer for everyone, not just in my company that I’m working for, but also all other residents.”

The ordinance takes effect immediately and stays in place until September 8, unless the City Council votes to extend it.