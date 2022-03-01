OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An 88 page document will be presented to the Oklahoma City members on Tuesday detailing ways to make the police department better.

The Council is expected to vote on the recommendations made by a community policing group.

In the report, 39 recommendations focus on impriving the police department among key areas such as deescalation, crisis intervention, youth outreach, and mental health crisis training.

there was a 58% increase in the number of mental health calls over the last several years.

Oklahoma City’s Assistant Manager tells KFOR he is optimistic about the meeting.

The City Manager has set aside money for the recommendations, but it is not known how much this will cost in the long run.

KFOR will be following the discussion and vote, stay tuned for updates.