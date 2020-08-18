OKC City Council to discuss extending mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City say they are considering extending the community’s mask ordinance.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately and will last until Sept. 8, unless the council votes to extend the mandate.

The mask ordinance has been in effect for a month and city leaders say they are now seeing the effects.

“So public health officials said at the time of passage of the mask ordinance that it would take about three weeks to see the results show up in the data. Sure enough, just like clockwork, about a week ago, we began to see the decline in the cases and the hospitalizations,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt told KFOR.

In fact, he says the ordinance has had a major impact on the number of COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma City.

“Over the course of this last week, we’ve seen cases drop about a third here in Oklahoma City and we have seen hospitalizations drop about 20 percent. So that has just happened over the last week. That is obviously really good news because that is heading in the right direction. Due to the timing, there is absolutely nothing else you can attribute that to but the mask ordinance. It’s the fact that people are using masks and it does work, and now we have the data in Oklahoma City to prove that it does,” Holt said.

Now, the Oklahoma City Council will consider extending the mask mandate.

Currently, the ordinance remains in place until Sept. 8.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, the councilmembers will discuss extending the mandate through November. They are expected to vote on the measure on Sept. 1.

