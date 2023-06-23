OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former city water plant operator appears to be in hot water, facing a charge for making a terrorism hoax.

Court records filed in Oklahoma County District Court this week show Matthew Duffy worked as a “Water Plant Operator 2” at Oklahoma City’s Hefner Water Treatment Plant.

However, he was terminated in November 2022 for insubordination. Documents say this meant Duffy was no longer allowed on city property.

“In the months following his termination, Mr. Duffy began making numerous social media comments on his termination and his general displeasure with Oklahoma City,” the court documents said.

According to the documents, in late February or early March, Duffy got a new job with a concrete company that delivered to the Hefner Water Treatment plant.

“While delivering the concrete Mr. Duffy would take photographs of himself being on the property and sending photographs the photographs to former coworkers who still work at the Water Treatment Plant,” said the court records.

Things seemed to have boiled over in April, though. Duffy allegedly went to the City of Oklahoma City’s main office building and posted pictures of his previous supervisors on the outside.

The following day, records show he made a Facebook post saying, “i f***ed up okc water for all the people upriver who ‘give a s***’”.

A former coworker of Duffy’s then notified the police.

Police talked with the city’s water quality superintendent, Jeff Bolden, who said “based on Mr. Duffy’s previous position at the Hefner Water Treatment Plant, he has significant knowledge on how to disrupt the water supply unsafe for consumption.”

Duffy was charged with Uttering a Terrorism Hoax. According to the Oklahoma State Court’s Network, his bond was set at $50,000.