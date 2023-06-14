OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A historic venue in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City is now celebrating the completion of extensive renovations.

The Civic Center Music Hall has been a staple in downtown Oklahoma City for decades, and with new renovations, the center is better than ever.

The renovations came from the 2017 ‘Better Streets, Safer City’ bond package, which approved $14.1 million for the project.

“It’s been a very long process so today culminates about a little over two and a half years of renovation. We started the design and architectural engineering process in March of 2020,” said Elizabeth Gray, Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation.

The updates include the lobby, concessions and the Little Theater, all aimed at improving visitors’ experience.

“We have this beautiful main bar that is sort of behind me and just points of service for everybody so that no longer you have to wait in line for very long,” Gray said.

Gray also said that she is hopeful the renovations will bring in more patrons and organizations.

“You know, we have to have a vibrant performing arts community and that, you know, that really rising tide lifts all boats. It increases education and increases participation in the arts,” explained Gray.

The box officer was also relocated to its original place when the center was first built in 1937.