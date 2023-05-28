OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City County Health Department has confirmed that two positive mosquito pools have been identified carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV) in Oklahoma County.

Health officials say residents should take extra precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses by avoiding mosquito bites and reducing habitats where mosquitoes live and breed.

“Getting rid of any sources of stagnant water will certainly help,” says OCCHD Deputy Chief Operating Officer Tre’ Williams.

The Oklahoma City County Health Department (OCCHD) says the basics to reduce mosquito habitats:

Empty buckets, flowerpots, wheelbarrows, and old tires from holding standing water. Empty and refill birdbaths and your pet’s outdoor water bowl daily.

For standing water sources that cannot be drained, OCCHD recommends microbial larvicides,

commonly called “Mosquito dunks,” that kill mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults and protect your home from invading mosquitoes by keeping window and door screens in

good repair.

All residents are urged to use the 3-D’s and a “P” of mosquito safety:

DRAIN standing water on your property so mosquitoes won’t breed.

Use insect repellant that contains DEET on your clothes.

DRESS appropriately to protect from mosquitoes.

Protect – limit exposure to mosquito-induced environments.

West Nile symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes a rash. The most

susceptible to illness include infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. If symptoms are severe, health officials say to contact your doctor immediately.

For more information on terms and different types of West Nile Virus infections, visit fightthebiteok.com